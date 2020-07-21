9857 Decatur Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage in Middle River! Spacious living area offers large windows for added natural light, convenient bath, and plush neutral carpeting throughout! Huge eat-in kitchen boasts a center island workstation, fully-equipped appliances, and generous storage space to suit your needs. Upper bedroom level includes a coveted master suite and attached spa bath with deep soaking tub and separate shower enclosure. 2 more sizable bedrooms and shared full bath round out this must-see floorplan! Full-size washer/dryer included.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



