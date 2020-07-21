All apartments in Middle River
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

9857 Decatur Rd

9857 Decatur Road · No Longer Available
Location

9857 Decatur Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage in Middle River! Spacious living area offers large windows for added natural light, convenient bath, and plush neutral carpeting throughout! Huge eat-in kitchen boasts a center island workstation, fully-equipped appliances, and generous storage space to suit your needs. Upper bedroom level includes a coveted master suite and attached spa bath with deep soaking tub and separate shower enclosure. 2 more sizable bedrooms and shared full bath round out this must-see floorplan! Full-size washer/dryer included.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9857 Decatur Rd have any available units?
9857 Decatur Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 9857 Decatur Rd have?
Some of 9857 Decatur Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9857 Decatur Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9857 Decatur Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9857 Decatur Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9857 Decatur Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 9857 Decatur Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9857 Decatur Rd offers parking.
Does 9857 Decatur Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9857 Decatur Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9857 Decatur Rd have a pool?
No, 9857 Decatur Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9857 Decatur Rd have accessible units?
No, 9857 Decatur Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9857 Decatur Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9857 Decatur Rd has units with dishwashers.
