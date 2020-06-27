9704 Leah Way

Amenities
WELCOME TO MIRAMAR LANDING in Middle River, Baltimore County!
Magnificent 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome with additional powder room. This home features wall to wall carpeting, fresh paint and custom lighting. Main level includes spacious kitchen with island, balcony, and lots of cabinet space. Open floor plan. Upper level boasts Master bedroom/bath with 2 walk-in closets, custom ceramic tile in bathroom, separate shower and soaking tub.
Relax in the family room and exit to garage.
Small pet allowed with deposit.
MUST SEE PROPERTY! Located near schools and shopping.
ACT FAST! YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!