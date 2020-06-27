All apartments in Middle River
Middle River, MD
9704 Leah Way
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

9704 Leah Way

9704 Leah Way
Location

9704 Leah Way, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME TO MIRAMAR LANDING in Middle River, Baltimore County!
Magnificent 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome with additional powder room. This home features wall to wall carpeting, fresh paint and custom lighting. Main level includes spacious kitchen with island, balcony, and lots of cabinet space. Open floor plan. Upper level boasts Master bedroom/bath with 2 walk-in closets, custom ceramic tile in bathroom, separate shower and soaking tub.
Relax in the family room and exit to garage.
Small pet allowed with deposit.
MUST SEE PROPERTY! Located near schools and shopping.
ACT FAST! YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9704 Leah Way have any available units?
9704 Leah Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 9704 Leah Way have?
Some of 9704 Leah Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9704 Leah Way currently offering any rent specials?
9704 Leah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9704 Leah Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9704 Leah Way is pet friendly.
Does 9704 Leah Way offer parking?
Yes, 9704 Leah Way offers parking.
Does 9704 Leah Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9704 Leah Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9704 Leah Way have a pool?
No, 9704 Leah Way does not have a pool.
Does 9704 Leah Way have accessible units?
No, 9704 Leah Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9704 Leah Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9704 Leah Way has units with dishwashers.
