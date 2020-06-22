883 MIDDLE RIVER RD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** New Paint & Carpet , 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den and full bathroom* Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Master with 2 walk-in closets and soaking tub and shower** 2 car Garage** Plenty of Parking ** Pets accepted on case by case basis, 2 max, $500 per pet non-refundable fee ** Tenant responsible for all utilities and water, ** $100 repair deductible ** $55 non refundable application fee, minimum credit = 625, minimum household income $74,000 * First month's rent due at lease signing** Possession date must be within 30 days of application** Read lease & instructions before applying, Application online on L&F Site ** Multi-year leases encouraged** Property managed by the owner**