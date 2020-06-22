All apartments in Middle River
Middle River, MD
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

883 MIDDLE RIVER RD

883 Middle River Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** New Paint & Carpet , 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den and full bathroom* Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Master with 2 walk-in closets and soaking tub and shower** 2 car Garage** Plenty of Parking ** Pets accepted on case by case basis, 2 max, $500 per pet non-refundable fee ** Tenant responsible for all utilities and water, ** $100 repair deductible ** $55 non refundable application fee, minimum credit = 625, minimum household income $74,000 * First month's rent due at lease signing** Possession date must be within 30 days of application** Read lease & instructions before applying, Application online on L&F Site ** Multi-year leases encouraged** Property managed by the owner**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD have any available units?
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD have?
Some of 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD currently offering any rent specials?
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD is pet friendly.
Does 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD offer parking?
Yes, 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD does offer parking.
Does 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD have a pool?
No, 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD does not have a pool.
Does 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD have accessible units?
No, 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 883 MIDDLE RIVER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
