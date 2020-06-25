809 Middle River Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully kept 3 bedroom townhome just minutes from shopping and restaurants in Middle River! Spacious modern interior boasts neutral colors, gleaming wood floors, and large windows for added natural light. Open dining room, rear deck, and large kitchen with island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and generous storage provide the perfect place to entertain. Upper level features a large master suite with attached spa bath plus 2 additional bedrooms that share an updated full bath. This must-see home also offers 2 additional baths, finished lower level, and attached garage! Washer and dryer included.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4850786)