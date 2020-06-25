All apartments in Middle River
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

809 Middle River Rd

809 Middle River Road · No Longer Available
Location

809 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully kept 3 bedroom townhome just minutes from shopping and restaurants in Middle River! Spacious modern interior boasts neutral colors, gleaming wood floors, and large windows for added natural light. Open dining room, rear deck, and large kitchen with island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and generous storage provide the perfect place to entertain. Upper level features a large master suite with attached spa bath plus 2 additional bedrooms that share an updated full bath. This must-see home also offers 2 additional baths, finished lower level, and attached garage! Washer and dryer included.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4850786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Middle River Rd have any available units?
809 Middle River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Middle River Rd have?
Some of 809 Middle River Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Middle River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
809 Middle River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Middle River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 809 Middle River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 809 Middle River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 809 Middle River Rd offers parking.
Does 809 Middle River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Middle River Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Middle River Rd have a pool?
No, 809 Middle River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 809 Middle River Rd have accessible units?
No, 809 Middle River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Middle River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Middle River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
