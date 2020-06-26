All apartments in Middle River
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

6307 Falconwood St

6307 Falconwood St · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Falconwood St, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
yoga
6307 Falconwood St Available 09/01/19 $2,750/mo - 3 bed, 2.5 bath - Luxury Townhome in White Marsh - 3 bed
2.5 bath
2 car garage + private driveway
Master bedroom with ensuite master bath
High end finishes and appliances throughout

This beautiful upscale townhouse has over 3000 sq ft of living space. Brand new construction with wood floors and modern high end finishes throughout.

The main level provides an open floor plan featuring a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counters and high end appliances, as well as a spacious living room and dining room with lots of of natural light

The top floor features a spacious master bedroom includes a private ensuite bath with double sinks and a large shower. 2 more bedrooms, a 2nd full bathroom and laundry are also located on the top floor.

The ground level features a large family room with access to the backyard and to the garage..

Located in the new Greenleigh community, conveniently located just of of Rt 43, between White Marsh and Middle River, convenient to retail, restaurants, White Marsh shopping district, MARC train,, Gunpowder Falls State Park, Martin State Airport, I-95, 695,, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Baltimore City

Includes access to a community walking trails, dog park, and an abundance of tree-lined open space.

Enjoy exclusive access to the communitys state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking
trails and pocket parks!

The rent is 2,750.00 per month, based on a 24 month lease. The rent for a 12 month lease is 2,940.00.00. The rent for an 18 month lease is 2,865.00

Schedule a tour today
443-844-0977
info@stevensmgmt.net

(RLNE4296004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Falconwood St have any available units?
6307 Falconwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 Falconwood St have?
Some of 6307 Falconwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 Falconwood St currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Falconwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Falconwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 Falconwood St is pet friendly.
Does 6307 Falconwood St offer parking?
Yes, 6307 Falconwood St offers parking.
Does 6307 Falconwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6307 Falconwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Falconwood St have a pool?
Yes, 6307 Falconwood St has a pool.
Does 6307 Falconwood St have accessible units?
No, 6307 Falconwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Falconwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 Falconwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
