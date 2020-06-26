Amenities

6307 Falconwood St Available 09/01/19 $2,750/mo - 3 bed, 2.5 bath - Luxury Townhome in White Marsh - 3 bed

2.5 bath

2 car garage + private driveway

Master bedroom with ensuite master bath

High end finishes and appliances throughout



This beautiful upscale townhouse has over 3000 sq ft of living space. Brand new construction with wood floors and modern high end finishes throughout.



The main level provides an open floor plan featuring a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counters and high end appliances, as well as a spacious living room and dining room with lots of of natural light



The top floor features a spacious master bedroom includes a private ensuite bath with double sinks and a large shower. 2 more bedrooms, a 2nd full bathroom and laundry are also located on the top floor.



The ground level features a large family room with access to the backyard and to the garage..



Located in the new Greenleigh community, conveniently located just of of Rt 43, between White Marsh and Middle River, convenient to retail, restaurants, White Marsh shopping district, MARC train,, Gunpowder Falls State Park, Martin State Airport, I-95, 695,, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Baltimore City



Includes access to a community walking trails, dog park, and an abundance of tree-lined open space.



Enjoy exclusive access to the communitys state of the art amenities including clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center with separate yoga studio, dog park, walking

trails and pocket parks!



The rent is 2,750.00 per month, based on a 24 month lease. The rent for a 12 month lease is 2,940.00.00. The rent for an 18 month lease is 2,865.00



Schedule a tour today

443-844-0977

info@stevensmgmt.net



