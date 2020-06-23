427 Colindale Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare Brand New Townhouse- AVAILABLE NOW - Brand new townhome located in Middle River area.This unit features gourmet kitchen with island,granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Hardwood flooring on the main level, master bedroom suite with walk in closet, finished basement, tankless water heater, 2 car garage and 2 car driveway. Close to Route 40, I-695 and I-95.



Call today to schedule your showing!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Accepts small dogs 30lb with additional pet rent & deposit.



(RLNE4544154)