427 Colindale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

427 Colindale Street

427 Colindale St · No Longer Available
Location

427 Colindale St, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare Brand New Townhouse- AVAILABLE NOW - Brand new townhome located in Middle River area.This unit features gourmet kitchen with island,granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Hardwood flooring on the main level, master bedroom suite with walk in closet, finished basement, tankless water heater, 2 car garage and 2 car driveway. Close to Route 40, I-695 and I-95.

Call today to schedule your showing!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Accepts small dogs 30lb with additional pet rent & deposit.

(RLNE4544154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Colindale Street have any available units?
427 Colindale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Colindale Street have?
Some of 427 Colindale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Colindale Street currently offering any rent specials?
427 Colindale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Colindale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Colindale Street is pet friendly.
Does 427 Colindale Street offer parking?
Yes, 427 Colindale Street offers parking.
Does 427 Colindale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Colindale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Colindale Street have a pool?
No, 427 Colindale Street does not have a pool.
Does 427 Colindale Street have accessible units?
No, 427 Colindale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Colindale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Colindale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
