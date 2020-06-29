2110 FIRETHORN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Terrific home available immediately! New furnace, new roof, new plumbing! Renovated home offers new wide plank vinyl flooring throughout and a stunning kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tile back-splash. Recessed lighting on main and lower levels. Upper level with 3 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level with family room, half bath and bedroom 4 or den with exit to back yard. Better be first! APPLY ON LINE https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/3539692