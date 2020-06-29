2110 FIRETHORN RD

Amenities
Terrific home available immediately! New furnace, new roof, new plumbing! Renovated home offers new wide plank vinyl flooring throughout and a stunning kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tile back-splash. Recessed lighting on main and lower levels. Upper level with 3 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level with family room, half bath and bedroom 4 or den with exit to back yard. Better be first! APPLY ON LINE https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/3539692