2110 FIRETHORN RD
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2110 FIRETHORN RD

2110 Firethorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Firethorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Terrific home available immediately! New furnace, new roof, new plumbing! Renovated home offers new wide plank vinyl flooring throughout and a stunning kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tile back-splash. Recessed lighting on main and lower levels. Upper level with 3 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level with family room, half bath and bedroom 4 or den with exit to back yard. Better be first! APPLY ON LINE https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/3539692

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

