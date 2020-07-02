All apartments in Mays Chapel
Find more places like 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mays Chapel, MD
/
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE

641 Budleigh Circle · (800) 383-3535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mays Chapel
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

641 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD 21093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful, light-filled, spacious townhouse in the heart of Mays Chapel in the Chappelgate community with a one-car garage, available for possession right away! This beautiful 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathroom property will allow your family to enjoy the wood-burning fireplace. A lot of storage, with an additional storage room in the lower level. The kitchen is very big and sunny with a separate breakfast area and bay windows that overlook a private deck and ravine. There is also a separate dining room with a chandelier. The basement is fully-finished (in the process of installed all-new tile floor, and opens up to a grassy field. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bathroom with a jacuzzi soaking tub and shower. All bedroom floors have new carpets. The townhouse is situated in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood, within Baltimore County's excellent public school system. It is very accessible - very close to the Lutherville light rail station, Baltimore downtown, Johns Hopkins University, I-83 and Beltway, and is just minutes away from Towson and Hunt Valley Shopping Centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE have any available units?
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE have?
Some of 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mays Chapel 2 BedroomsMays Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mays Chapel Apartments with BalconiesMays Chapel Apartments with Pools
Mays Chapel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDSpry, PAGlenn Dale, MDDamascus, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity