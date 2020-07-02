641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful, light-filled, spacious townhouse in the heart of Mays Chapel in the Chappelgate community with a one-car garage, available for possession right away! This beautiful 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathroom property will allow your family to enjoy the wood-burning fireplace. A lot of storage, with an additional storage room in the lower level. The kitchen is very big and sunny with a separate breakfast area and bay windows that overlook a private deck and ravine. There is also a separate dining room with a chandelier. The basement is fully-finished (in the process of installed all-new tile floor, and opens up to a grassy field. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite master bathroom with a jacuzzi soaking tub and shower. All bedroom floors have new carpets. The townhouse is situated in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood, within Baltimore County's excellent public school system. It is very accessible - very close to the Lutherville light rail station, Baltimore downtown, Johns Hopkins University, I-83 and Beltway, and is just minutes away from Towson and Hunt Valley Shopping Centers!