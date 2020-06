3 GURTEEN CT #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

GREAT FIRST FLOOR CONDO! ENTER THROUGH THE BUILDING OR YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH WALKWAY TO THE PATIO & SLIDING GLASS DOORS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED - IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE NEWER WASHER, HOT WATER HEATER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, FURNACE & AC. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PRETTY WHITE CABINETS & CORIAN COUNTERS. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS & SHOWER. HALL BATHROOM HAS A BATHTUB. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM & PANTRY. LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. STORAGE OFF PATIO. DOGS ALLOWED BUT NO CATS. HOME IS OCCUPIED & IS VERY CLEAN & WELL TAKEN CARE OF. THE VACANT PICTURES SHOWN HERE WERE TAKEN PRIOR TO CURRENT OCCUPANCY - NEW DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR HAVE BEEN ADDED SINCE THEN.