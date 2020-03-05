All apartments in Mays Chapel
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

1014 JAMIESON ROAD

1014 Jamieson Road · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Jamieson Road, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Come see this move in ready home in the sought out neighborhood of Longford in Lutherville. Close to great schools and convenient to major highways, parks and shopping. Well maintained three level Split Foyer has been fully renovated. You won't have to worry about anything because its all been done! Beautiful updated Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances and back splash. Updated Bathrooms...Jazzuci tub and granite counters, hardwood floors in LR, DR, stairs and Bedrooms. New HVAC system 2 yrs old, new 30 yr Architectural shingle roof 7 yrs old. New Samsung large capacity washer and dryer. All newer energy star appliances. Great for entertaining in this lovely fully fenced back yard with manicured lawn, landscaped with shrubbery, flower gardens, vegetable garden and tree swing. New concrete patio with retaining wall, perfect for your outdoor furniture and grilling. Also new concrete driveway and sidewalks. Ready for immediate occupancy! (ALSO ON THE MARKET TO PURCHASE FOT $369,527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 JAMIESON ROAD have any available units?
1014 JAMIESON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 1014 JAMIESON ROAD have?
Some of 1014 JAMIESON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 JAMIESON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1014 JAMIESON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 JAMIESON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1014 JAMIESON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 1014 JAMIESON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1014 JAMIESON ROAD offers parking.
Does 1014 JAMIESON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 JAMIESON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 JAMIESON ROAD have a pool?
No, 1014 JAMIESON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1014 JAMIESON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1014 JAMIESON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 JAMIESON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 JAMIESON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 JAMIESON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 JAMIESON ROAD has units with air conditioning.
