1014 JAMIESON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Come see this move in ready home in the sought out neighborhood of Longford in Lutherville. Close to great schools and convenient to major highways, parks and shopping. Well maintained three level Split Foyer has been fully renovated. You won't have to worry about anything because its all been done! Beautiful updated Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances and back splash. Updated Bathrooms...Jazzuci tub and granite counters, hardwood floors in LR, DR, stairs and Bedrooms. New HVAC system 2 yrs old, new 30 yr Architectural shingle roof 7 yrs old. New Samsung large capacity washer and dryer. All newer energy star appliances. Great for entertaining in this lovely fully fenced back yard with manicured lawn, landscaped with shrubbery, flower gardens, vegetable garden and tree swing. New concrete patio with retaining wall, perfect for your outdoor furniture and grilling. Also new concrete driveway and sidewalks. Ready for immediate occupancy! (ALSO ON THE MARKET TO PURCHASE FOT $369,527)