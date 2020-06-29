8610 WOODLAND MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FIRST MONTH IS FREE Available for immediate move-in!! This large 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath WITH one car garage town home is located in the safe and family friendly community of Laurel, Maryland in Anne Arundel County. This property includes a wood burning fireplace, private rear patio deck, oversized soaking tub, and a chefs dream kitchen. Modern appliances, granite counter-tops, lots of storage and MUCH MORE!! High performing local schools and less than a two minute drive to the BW-PKWY and US 198 you don't want to miss seeing this property.