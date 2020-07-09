All apartments in Maryland City
Maryland City, MD
327 Park Hall S
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

327 Park Hall S

327 Park Hall South · No Longer Available
Location

327 Park Hall South, Maryland City, MD 20724
Maryland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely 4BR /2 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Step into the living room with hardwood floors and great natural light. Separate dining area with access to the kitchen. The kitchen is entirely renovated with new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Immediate access to the separate private rear deck from the dining area. The master bedroom is spacious with great closet space. There are two additional bedrooms on the main level and a hall bath. The lower level of the home is fully finished that has plush wall to wall carpeting with an additional bedroom and bath. Spacious backyard with a shed with working electricity for additional storage!

Sorry, no pets.

-Community Pool available (yearly fee)

-Ride On Bus Stops within Community

-Easily accessible to I-295 and I-95

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5272933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Park Hall S have any available units?
327 Park Hall S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 327 Park Hall S have?
Some of 327 Park Hall S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Park Hall S currently offering any rent specials?
327 Park Hall S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Park Hall S pet-friendly?
No, 327 Park Hall S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 327 Park Hall S offer parking?
No, 327 Park Hall S does not offer parking.
Does 327 Park Hall S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Park Hall S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Park Hall S have a pool?
Yes, 327 Park Hall S has a pool.
Does 327 Park Hall S have accessible units?
No, 327 Park Hall S does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Park Hall S have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Park Hall S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Park Hall S have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Park Hall S does not have units with air conditioning.

