327 Park Hall S

Lovely 4BR /2 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Step into the living room with hardwood floors and great natural light. Separate dining area with access to the kitchen. The kitchen is entirely renovated with new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Immediate access to the separate private rear deck from the dining area. The master bedroom is spacious with great closet space. There are two additional bedrooms on the main level and a hall bath. The lower level of the home is fully finished that has plush wall to wall carpeting with an additional bedroom and bath. Spacious backyard with a shed with working electricity for additional storage!



Sorry, no pets.



-Community Pool available (yearly fee)



-Ride On Bus Stops within Community



-Easily accessible to I-295 and I-95



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



