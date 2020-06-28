3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204

Amenities

(Unit B204) Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath second floor condo in convenient Russett in North Laurel. Secure building. Nicely decorated and updated. Full kitchen, dining, and living room with gas fireplace. Balcony with awesome view. Full washer and dryer in unit. Each bedroom has it~s own bathroom. Pets allowed with some restrictions. Available August 1st. Applicants can apply online. This unit is being covered by a home warranty so tenant just has to pay deductible if anything breaks. Built in 1995 and is over 1150 sq ft. This one won't last long!