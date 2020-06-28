All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204

3101 River Bend Court · No Longer Available
Location

3101 River Bend Court, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(Unit B204) Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath second floor condo in convenient Russett in North Laurel. Secure building. Nicely decorated and updated. Full kitchen, dining, and living room with gas fireplace. Balcony with awesome view. Full washer and dryer in unit. Each bedroom has it~s own bathroom. Pets allowed with some restrictions. Available August 1st. Applicants can apply online. This unit is being covered by a home warranty so tenant just has to pay deductible if anything breaks. Built in 1995 and is over 1150 sq ft. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 have any available units?
3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 have?
Some of 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 currently offering any rent specials?
3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 is pet friendly.
Does 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 offer parking?
Yes, 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 offers parking.
Does 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 have a pool?
No, 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 does not have a pool.
Does 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 have accessible units?
No, 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 RIVER BEND CT #B204 does not have units with air conditioning.
