All apartments in Maryland City
Find more places like 3003 Spice Bush Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maryland City, MD
/
3003 Spice Bush Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:45 PM

3003 Spice Bush Road

3003 Spice Bush Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maryland City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3003 Spice Bush Road, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
green community
parking
pool
garage
FANTASTIC Townhouse, RUSSETT GREEN neighborhood! Wonderful 3 level townhouse with one car garage. Walk into this comfortable immaculate home and you will not want to leave. All fresh paint and like new carpet, Entry level, foyer, open staircase, large recreation room and garage. Main level hosts updated kitchen, pantry, laundry, dining , open living room, gas fireplace, slider to private deck and powder room. Beautiful stairs to third level with master ensuite, walk in closet, bath with double vanity, walk in shower, soak tub and skylight. Two other nice size bedrooms and full hall bath. Minutes from Russett Green Community Center, pool, clubhouse and library. Close to 198, 32, Rt 1, 295, Ft Meade, NSA, Super Walmart, other super shopping and dining within minutes. QUALIFICATIONS for all applicants, gross income monthly 3 times the rent, credit score 670 or better, good rental history, no prior evictions. PLEASE no smoking or pets. Offer of Military discount. For a scheduled showing please text or call Joyce 443 398 4972.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Spice Bush Road have any available units?
3003 Spice Bush Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3003 Spice Bush Road have?
Some of 3003 Spice Bush Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Spice Bush Road currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Spice Bush Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Spice Bush Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Spice Bush Road is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Spice Bush Road offer parking?
Yes, 3003 Spice Bush Road offers parking.
Does 3003 Spice Bush Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Spice Bush Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Spice Bush Road have a pool?
Yes, 3003 Spice Bush Road has a pool.
Does 3003 Spice Bush Road have accessible units?
No, 3003 Spice Bush Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Spice Bush Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Spice Bush Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Spice Bush Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Spice Bush Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr
Maryland City, MD 20724
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd
Maryland City, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Maryland City 1 BedroomsMaryland City 2 Bedrooms
Maryland City Apartments with GymMaryland City Dog Friendly Apartments
Maryland City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MD
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University