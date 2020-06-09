3003 Spice Bush Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse green community parking pool garage

FANTASTIC Townhouse, RUSSETT GREEN neighborhood! Wonderful 3 level townhouse with one car garage. Walk into this comfortable immaculate home and you will not want to leave. All fresh paint and like new carpet, Entry level, foyer, open staircase, large recreation room and garage. Main level hosts updated kitchen, pantry, laundry, dining , open living room, gas fireplace, slider to private deck and powder room. Beautiful stairs to third level with master ensuite, walk in closet, bath with double vanity, walk in shower, soak tub and skylight. Two other nice size bedrooms and full hall bath. Minutes from Russett Green Community Center, pool, clubhouse and library. Close to 198, 32, Rt 1, 295, Ft Meade, NSA, Super Walmart, other super shopping and dining within minutes. QUALIFICATIONS for all applicants, gross income monthly 3 times the rent, credit score 670 or better, good rental history, no prior evictions. PLEASE no smoking or pets. Offer of Military discount. For a scheduled showing please text or call Joyce 443 398 4972.