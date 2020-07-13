Woods of Marlton

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.