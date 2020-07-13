All apartments in Marlton
Find more places like Woods of Marlton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlton, MD
/
Woods of Marlton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

Woods of Marlton

8911 Heathermore Blvd · (205) 209-4620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marlton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD 20772

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 31

$937

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,616

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods of Marlton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
online portal
tennis court
Lucky you. You started your day looking at Upper Marlboro apartments and ended it by finding a home overlooking the mature shady trees and gently rolling hills of Upper Marlboro. The Woods of Marlton is the perfect home retreat close to the energy and vibe of downtown DC.

From the swimming pool to the tennis and racquetball courts, action abounds. The private clubhouse with fireplace and big-screen TV set an ideal mood for relaxing. Largo Town Center is close for flavorful food and the Metro will whisk you off to all the multicultural hotspots found in the city.\nLive the quiet life close to all the city has to offer in the lovely Upper Marlboro, MD, apartments for rent at The Woods of Marlton.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods of Marlton have any available units?
Woods of Marlton has 2 units available starting at $937 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woods of Marlton have?
Some of Woods of Marlton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods of Marlton currently offering any rent specials?
Woods of Marlton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods of Marlton pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods of Marlton is pet friendly.
Does Woods of Marlton offer parking?
Yes, Woods of Marlton offers parking.
Does Woods of Marlton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woods of Marlton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods of Marlton have a pool?
No, Woods of Marlton does not have a pool.
Does Woods of Marlton have accessible units?
No, Woods of Marlton does not have accessible units.
Does Woods of Marlton have units with dishwashers?
No, Woods of Marlton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Woods of Marlton have units with air conditioning?
No, Woods of Marlton does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woods of Marlton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Marlton 1 BedroomsMarlton 2 Bedrooms
Marlton Apartments with BalconyMarlton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marlton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MD
Fulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity