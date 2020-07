Amenities

New construction 3 bedroom townhouse for rent in Upper Marlboro. The home features a gourmet kitchen, well-appointed bedrooms, and lower level family room. The spacious deck is the perfect oasis for relaxing and entertaining. Close to major highways, convenient access to DC and VA, and a short drive to Andrews Air Force Base. Please follow COVID-19 protocol precautions. Please wear masks in property.