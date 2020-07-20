8310 BERWICK ROAD

Amenities

Grab this huge 5 Bedrooms, 3 full Bathrooms Split foyer home before it is gone........................................ Large yard w/deck, Brand New Flooring, 2 Family Rooms with Fireplaces, Master Bedroom with Master Bath, Large eat in Kitchen, One Car Garage with widows, door to back yard and 2 door entering the house on basement level. Space for 2 cars in drive way and the street offer additional parking...............................................................................On dead end streets, no traffic in front of house at all, only one other house on the street - directly across ........................................................................................ Basement has been redone, lots and lots of space the. Supper size washroom in basement with brand new working utility sink, the basement also offer a full bath and large bedroom... such a great vaule................................................................................................ no businesses can be ran out of the home with out the sellers prior written approval