Marlton, MD
8310 BERWICK ROAD
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

8310 BERWICK ROAD

8310 Berwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

8310 Berwick Road, Marlton, MD 20772

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grab this huge 5 Bedrooms, 3 full Bathrooms Split foyer home before it is gone........................................ Large yard w/deck, Brand New Flooring, 2 Family Rooms with Fireplaces, Master Bedroom with Master Bath, Large eat in Kitchen, One Car Garage with widows, door to back yard and 2 door entering the house on basement level. Space for 2 cars in drive way and the street offer additional parking...............................................................................On dead end streets, no traffic in front of house at all, only one other house on the street - directly across ........................................................................................ Basement has been redone, lots and lots of space the. Supper size washroom in basement with brand new working utility sink, the basement also offer a full bath and large bedroom... such a great vaule................................................................................................ no businesses can be ran out of the home with out the sellers prior written approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 BERWICK ROAD have any available units?
8310 BERWICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
Is 8310 BERWICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8310 BERWICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 BERWICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8310 BERWICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 8310 BERWICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8310 BERWICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 8310 BERWICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 BERWICK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 BERWICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8310 BERWICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8310 BERWICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8310 BERWICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 BERWICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 BERWICK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8310 BERWICK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8310 BERWICK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
