12724 WEDGEDALE CT

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great three-bedroom townhome in Marlton. Large eat-in-kitchen and separate dining area. Spacious living room with loads of light. All new carpet, freshly painted. Fenced rear yard with a large shed for bikes, yard equipment, and storage. Newer windows & roof. Spacious Master Bedroom with ensuite full bath with tub-shower, dressing area, and walk-in closet. Main bath with tub-shower. Walk down to your large finished basement to the recreation area with a wood fireplace, bathroom and laundry room. Make this home yours!