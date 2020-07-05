All apartments in Marlton
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:20 PM

12724 WEDGEDALE CT

12724 Wedgedale Court · No Longer Available
Location

12724 Wedgedale Court, Marlton, MD 20772

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great three-bedroom townhome in Marlton. Large eat-in-kitchen and separate dining area. Spacious living room with loads of light. All new carpet, freshly painted. Fenced rear yard with a large shed for bikes, yard equipment, and storage. Newer windows & roof. Spacious Master Bedroom with ensuite full bath with tub-shower, dressing area, and walk-in closet. Main bath with tub-shower. Walk down to your large finished basement to the recreation area with a wood fireplace, bathroom and laundry room. Make this home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12724 WEDGEDALE CT have any available units?
12724 WEDGEDALE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlton, MD.
What amenities does 12724 WEDGEDALE CT have?
Some of 12724 WEDGEDALE CT's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12724 WEDGEDALE CT currently offering any rent specials?
12724 WEDGEDALE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12724 WEDGEDALE CT pet-friendly?
No, 12724 WEDGEDALE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlton.
Does 12724 WEDGEDALE CT offer parking?
Yes, 12724 WEDGEDALE CT offers parking.
Does 12724 WEDGEDALE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12724 WEDGEDALE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12724 WEDGEDALE CT have a pool?
No, 12724 WEDGEDALE CT does not have a pool.
Does 12724 WEDGEDALE CT have accessible units?
No, 12724 WEDGEDALE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12724 WEDGEDALE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12724 WEDGEDALE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12724 WEDGEDALE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12724 WEDGEDALE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

