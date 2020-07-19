All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4807 Harcourt Road

4807 Harcourt Road · No Longer Available
Location

4807 Harcourt Road, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 story inner townhouse is unique in this neighborhood for it's upgrades and additions. The first level includes the 2 car attached garage with inside access, a sitting foyer, and the laundry with washer and dryer provided. The 2nd level featurs the living/dining space with a gas fireplace, and a half bath. There is an eat in kitchen with style stone counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including triple ovens with warming trays, a work station, and butlers pantry. Off of the kitchen is the only balcony deck in the neighborhood. The 3rd level has the Master bedroom with a custom walk in closer, and a full tiled Master bath with a soaking tub. There is a second bedroom with an additional full tiled bath. The 4th level is a Master Bedroom with a tiled full bath, and attic storage space. There is recessed lighting, accent lighting, and 32" stairwells, as well as crown molding on the 1st and 2nd levels. Great location, great neighborhood, and close to amenities. Housing Vouchers not accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: No pets allowed

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 1-3 year leases accepted

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

