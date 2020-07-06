4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated single level condo home! This two bedroom, two bathroom home features brand new paint and flooring throughout, a brand new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a master bedroom with a master bath and walk-in closet! Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the winter, and enjoy your two patios in the summer! The unit also has a detached one-car garage! Minimum income required to rent this property is $63,000 per year, and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 600 is required. Security deposit is $1750, and the application fee is $30 per applicant. No pets and no smoking allowed in this property. You can apply online at www.cerritorealty.com