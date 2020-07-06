All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT

4706 Governor Ogle Court · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Governor Ogle Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated single level condo home! This two bedroom, two bathroom home features brand new paint and flooring throughout, a brand new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a master bedroom with a master bath and walk-in closet! Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the winter, and enjoy your two patios in the summer! The unit also has a detached one-car garage! Minimum income required to rent this property is $63,000 per year, and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 600 is required. Security deposit is $1750, and the application fee is $30 per applicant. No pets and no smoking allowed in this property. You can apply online at www.cerritorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT have any available units?
4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT have?
Some of 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT offers parking.
Does 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT have a pool?
No, 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

