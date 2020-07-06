4706 GOVERNOR OGLE COURT

Amenities
Beautifully renovated single level condo home! This two bedroom, two bathroom home features brand new paint and flooring throughout, a brand new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a master bedroom with a master bath and walk-in closet! Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the winter, and enjoy your two patios in the summer! The unit also has a detached one-car garage! Minimum income required to rent this property is $63,000 per year, and a minimum TransUnion FICO credit score of 600 is required. Security deposit is $1750, and the application fee is $30 per applicant. No pets and no smoking allowed in this property. You can apply online at www.cerritorealty.com