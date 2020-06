Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Please click here to apply Beautiful condo with all the upgrades. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar and modern cabinetry. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring in the living and dining area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Sit by the wood burning fireplace on those chilly evenings. Separate area for dining leading out to a private patio. Within minutes to Upper Marlboro Courthouse, I-495 and Andrews AFB. Great location at a great price.