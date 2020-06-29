All apartments in Marlboro Village
13917 KING GREGORY WAY

13917 King Gregory Way · No Longer Available
Location

13917 King Gregory Way, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit with garage and your own driveway. 2 bdrms, 2 full baths and 1 half baths. 3 level townhouse. Wood burning fireplace. Deck off 2nd living level. HOA maintains the grass areas. Ceiling fans. Sorry NO PETS. PICTURES FROM PREV TIME VACATEResidents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13917 KING GREGORY WAY have any available units?
13917 KING GREGORY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13917 KING GREGORY WAY have?
Some of 13917 KING GREGORY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13917 KING GREGORY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13917 KING GREGORY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13917 KING GREGORY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13917 KING GREGORY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13917 KING GREGORY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13917 KING GREGORY WAY offers parking.
Does 13917 KING GREGORY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13917 KING GREGORY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13917 KING GREGORY WAY have a pool?
No, 13917 KING GREGORY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13917 KING GREGORY WAY have accessible units?
No, 13917 KING GREGORY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13917 KING GREGORY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13917 KING GREGORY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 13917 KING GREGORY WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13917 KING GREGORY WAY has units with air conditioning.
