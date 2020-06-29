13917 KING GREGORY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

End unit with garage and your own driveway. 2 bdrms, 2 full baths and 1 half baths. 3 level townhouse. Wood burning fireplace. Deck off 2nd living level. HOA maintains the grass areas. Ceiling fans. Sorry NO PETS. PICTURES FROM PREV TIME VACATEResidents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.