13906 Barrington Lane Available 07/01/20 Prestine 2BR Upper Marlboro Townhome - Pristine three level, two bedroom town home in sought after Villages of Marlboro community. This home features hardwood floors on the entry and main floor levels. Sunny living room/dining room. Kitchen includes ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances with walk-out to private deck. Perfect for entertaining. Two spacious bedrooms include ample closet space. Private garage and laundry room onsite. Even a private fenced in backyard! Very well maintained home. Easy online application. Strong rental history is a must. Please call 301.887.3430 to schedule a showing or for more information!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828764)