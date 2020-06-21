All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 13906 Barrington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
13906 Barrington Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

13906 Barrington Lane

13906 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13906 Barrington Lane, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13906 Barrington Lane Available 07/01/20 Prestine 2BR Upper Marlboro Townhome - Pristine three level, two bedroom town home in sought after Villages of Marlboro community. This home features hardwood floors on the entry and main floor levels. Sunny living room/dining room. Kitchen includes ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances with walk-out to private deck. Perfect for entertaining. Two spacious bedrooms include ample closet space. Private garage and laundry room onsite. Even a private fenced in backyard! Very well maintained home. Easy online application. Strong rental history is a must. Please call 301.887.3430 to schedule a showing or for more information!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13906 Barrington Lane have any available units?
13906 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 13906 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 13906 Barrington Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13906 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13906 Barrington Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13906 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13906 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13906 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13906 Barrington Lane does offer parking.
Does 13906 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13906 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13906 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 13906 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13906 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 13906 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13906 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13906 Barrington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13906 Barrington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13906 Barrington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with Gym
Marlboro Village Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University