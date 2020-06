Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath home located in Timonium. It is the top half of the house and the owner of the property lives down stairs.



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood Floors

- Great Location

- Well maintained

- Yard access

- Small pets welcome

- Large space

- Convenient access to 83, 695



Available Now



(RLNE4771686)