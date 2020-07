Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Fantastic opportunity to be in the heart of Lutherville/Timonium. Completely renovated 3 bedroom / 2 bath updates galore! New everything! Gorgeous floors, tile work, new HVAC new roof all new appliances. Easy living in this two story bungalow. Close to 83 & 695. Convenient to all local shops and eateries. Plenty of parking on site. Large back yard. Walk to your favorite Pizzeria! Life doesn't get better than this.