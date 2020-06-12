/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
146 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Linthicum
26 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Linthicum
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
820 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.
Results within 5 miles of Linthicum
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Baltimore
46 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Westgate
19 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Fells Point
37 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Downtown Baltimore
75 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Little Italy
56 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
28 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Baltimore
108 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Baltimore
13 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Otterbein
77 Units Available
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Federal Hill - Montgomery
3 Units Available
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1326 sqft
Located in Federal Hill Neighborhood, just steps away from Federal Hill Park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes internet access, pool and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
36 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Gate
64 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
