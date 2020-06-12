/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
174 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Leisure World, MD
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
14805 PENNFIELD CIRCLE
14805 Pennfield Circle, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1152 sqft
Spacious and Bright home is move in ready. Large Rooms with wall to wall carpeting, spacious balcony and multiple closet space.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15107 INTERLACHEN DRIVE
15107 Vantage Hill Road, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
renovated 2BR2BA large condo with incredible golf course view from balcony - KT with new cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite counters, lighting - new carpeting in BRs, hardwood floors in LR and DR - new flooring in both bathrooms, freshly
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
3330 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
3330 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1149 sqft
55+ community of Leisure World, this spacious two bed condo is ready for you to move in! Plenty of living room & dining room space. Updated kitchen with space for a table. Each bedroom with its own private bathroom.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
2900 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1149 sqft
Stunning 2BR unit in Turnberry courts! Located on the 2nd level, this unit is right next to the elevator and refuse. The unit is in pristine condition, master suite complete with walk-in closet and MBA with walk-in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Leisure World
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1740 sqft
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure World
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
33 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Wheaton-Glenmont
41 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
45 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1198 sqft
Conveniently located in North Bethesda, just 7 minute metro ride to downtown Bethesda. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Tenants can take advantage of courtyard, pool, and gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1160 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
33 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1211 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Rockville
18 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
4 Units Available
Miramont
6040 California Cir, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1030 sqft
If you're uncompromising about service, quality and convenience, The Apartments at Miramont are for you. Stylish California design and features abound at this elegant community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1088 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1241 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
34 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
18 Units Available
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1253 sqft
Be the first to live in an apartment community that has everything from an arcade lounge to a rooftop pool deck. Close to plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining.
