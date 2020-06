Amenities

recently renovated pool elevator tennis court clubhouse

55+ community of Leisure World, this spacious two bed condo is ready for you to move in! Plenty of living room & dining room space. Updated kitchen with space for a table. Each bedroom with its own private bathroom. Huge enclosed sun room with two entrances. Enjoy all of the amenities Leisure World has to offer such as multiple pools, tennis courts, club houses, walking trails, golf course, & much more!