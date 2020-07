Amenities

Updated two bed room ,two bath walk out garden style condo.Enjoy the private patio that backs to trees and stream plus all the Community Amenities offered by Leisure World including but not limited to :gated community,two clubhouses,indoor/outdoor pools,exercise rooms,restaurants,golf course,walking trails,public transportation.medical center,snow removal,on site maintenance and MORE!!!