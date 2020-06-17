All apartments in Leisure World
2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD

2900 North Leisure World Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2900 North Leisure World Boulevard, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
Stunning 2BR unit in Turnberry courts! Located on the 2nd level, this unit is right next to the elevator and refuse. The unit is in pristine condition, master suite complete with walk-in closet and MBA with walk-in shower. Wide-open and bright floor plan with a glass-enclosed porch. Newer Washer/ Dryer and HVAC. Storage unit in the basement. Experience all that Leisure World has to offer. MUST BE 55+. PLEASE VIEW THE 3D WALKTHROUGH OF THE UNIT: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wDcGwvzrgTG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have any available units?
2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
