2900 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Stunning 2BR unit in Turnberry courts! Located on the 2nd level, this unit is right next to the elevator and refuse. The unit is in pristine condition, master suite complete with walk-in closet and MBA with walk-in shower. Wide-open and bright floor plan with a glass-enclosed porch. Newer Washer/ Dryer and HVAC. Storage unit in the basement. Experience all that Leisure World has to offer. MUST BE 55+. PLEASE VIEW THE 3D WALKTHROUGH OF THE UNIT: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wDcGwvzrgTG