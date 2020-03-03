15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool internet access

Immaculate and renovated 3 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and enclosed balcony in gated active adult community. Freshly painted, new carpet, beautiful white cabinets, granite counters, and updated appliances. Separate laundry room in unit with washer & dryer. Built-in bookcases in 3rd bedroom. Lovely view of trees. All utilities, cable tv and high speed internet included in rent! Plus access to all of Leisure World's amenities including 2 clubhouses, outdoor pool, beautiful grounds and walking paths, fitness center and so much more.