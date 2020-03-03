All apartments in Leisure World
Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE

15311 Pine Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15311 Pine Orchard Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Immaculate and renovated 3 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and enclosed balcony in gated active adult community. Freshly painted, new carpet, beautiful white cabinets, granite counters, and updated appliances. Separate laundry room in unit with washer & dryer. Built-in bookcases in 3rd bedroom. Lovely view of trees. All utilities, cable tv and high speed internet included in rent! Plus access to all of Leisure World's amenities including 2 clubhouses, outdoor pool, beautiful grounds and walking paths, fitness center and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE have any available units?
15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE have?
Some of 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15311 PINE ORCHARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
