Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace ice maker

WOW, Sensational home! Brand new kitchen with silestone counters, Spacious Living & Dining rm, Huge Mbr & sitting rm with renovated bathroom, 2 sunny bedrooms with new bath too, Large basement rec room with hardwood, 4 th legal bedroom in bsmt with new full bath, 1 pet okay < 45 lb, with $ 25 in pet rent & Pet deposit, Includes snow removal and lawn cutting, Only 3 miles to Metro