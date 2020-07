Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

OPEN HOUSE - Saturday 10/19, 11:30 to Noon. Wonderful town home in the Oxford Crossing/Georgian Colonies community. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, large living room with fireplace, large recreation room with fireplace on lower level. There is a community clubhouse with a pool, exercise room, and tennis court. This is a very nice home that won't last long. Owner/Agent Minimum - 2 year lease