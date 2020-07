Amenities

One bedroom basement efficiency apartment available in a private home. Private full bathroom and kitchen with eating area.private entrance with a patio. Washer/dryer Private off street parking. Ideal for a single professional ,students .Walking distance to shopping on public transportation route one mile from glenmont metro station. One mile from ICC. Quiet home in a safe neighborhood. Please call no emails . Background and credit check necessary. 301-370-9729. Available in August.