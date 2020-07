Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome is ready to move-in. Freshly painted. Large kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded appliances and table space. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room. Spacious master bedroom with full bath. Finished basement with wood burning fireplace, roomy bedroom/den, full bath and walk out to patio. Deck, Fenced yard. Two assigned parking spaces.Location, location, minutes to shopping center, Glenmont Metro and ICC. Sorry No Pet