Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated media room

Large three-level, renovated townhouse in Bell Ami community, next to Laurel High School. Large Master Bedroom has en-suite bath and sitting area. Other rooms are also very spacious. Large kitchen. Separate large dining room. Finished basement with bedroom and washer/Dryer. 620 credit score, min. income $68,000 and excellent rental history. Walking to the Town Center at Laurel with many restaurants, movie theater and shopping. Close to major routes: ICC/495/295 and Route 1.