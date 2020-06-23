Rent Calculator
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM
14021 JUSTIN WAY
14021 Justin Way
No Longer Available
Location
14021 Justin Way, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great two bedroom condo in Laurel Lakes, close to shopping, restaurants and highways - BWI & 95. No smoking and pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14021 JUSTIN WAY have any available units?
14021 JUSTIN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 14021 JUSTIN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14021 JUSTIN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14021 JUSTIN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 14021 JUSTIN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 14021 JUSTIN WAY offer parking?
No, 14021 JUSTIN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 14021 JUSTIN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14021 JUSTIN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14021 JUSTIN WAY have a pool?
No, 14021 JUSTIN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14021 JUSTIN WAY have accessible units?
No, 14021 JUSTIN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14021 JUSTIN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14021 JUSTIN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14021 JUSTIN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14021 JUSTIN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
