Home
/
Largo, MD
/
35 Cable Hollow Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Cable Hollow Way

35 Cable Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

35 Cable Hollow Way, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Ready to Move in Today. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in the monthly rent of this recently renovated spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 2 level condo located in walking distance to PG Community College. Granite counter tops and porcelain tile floors in the kitchen and baths. Large bedrooms with walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Cable Hollow Way have any available units?
35 Cable Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 35 Cable Hollow Way have?
Some of 35 Cable Hollow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Cable Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
35 Cable Hollow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Cable Hollow Way pet-friendly?
No, 35 Cable Hollow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 35 Cable Hollow Way offer parking?
Yes, 35 Cable Hollow Way does offer parking.
Does 35 Cable Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Cable Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Cable Hollow Way have a pool?
Yes, 35 Cable Hollow Way has a pool.
Does 35 Cable Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 35 Cable Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Cable Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Cable Hollow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Cable Hollow Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Cable Hollow Way has units with air conditioning.
