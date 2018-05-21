Ready to Move in Today. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in the monthly rent of this recently renovated spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 2 level condo located in walking distance to PG Community College. Granite counter tops and porcelain tile floors in the kitchen and baths. Large bedrooms with walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 Cable Hollow Way have any available units?
35 Cable Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 35 Cable Hollow Way have?
Some of 35 Cable Hollow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Cable Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
35 Cable Hollow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.