11204 WHITE HOUSE ROAD

VERY SPACIOUS HOME, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. VERY LARGE BACK YARD. BASEMENT HAS SEPERATE ENTRANCE AND IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. ONLY TOP OF HOME IS FOR RENT. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT IF YOU HAVE MORE QUESTIONS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
