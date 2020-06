Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is waiting for you. freshly painted and updated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances . Full size washer & dryer. The community is located close to metro, shopping, restaurants, Prince Georges Community College and the beltway It offers affordable living in the middle of all the excitement. Pay all utilities except water.