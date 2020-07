Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Move in ready! This home has been well maintained with a remolded kitchen and an extra bonus room that is a great play room for kids. Enjoy nights relaxing on the front porch or grilling on the back patio area. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms with a full bath that is great for a young family. This home is located on a quiet street near schools, commuter routes and shopping!