4609 GLADYS COURT

BUYER SHOULD TAKE BENIFIT OF LOWER INTEREST RATES **********Motivated seller ,*****$25000 HUGE PRICE REDUCTION ******Totally Renovated built 1997 youngest in neighbourhood .This beautiful house is renovated with High end material& accessories .YOU WILL LOVE IT .Come see this Cul-De Sac lot with tons of curb appeal. Traditional colonial level in Lenham with 4 bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms and 1 half bath with unique tiles combinations.Master Bed Room bath has SKY LIGHT!!!!!!! A Great location with quiet streets and nearby parks making this a neighborhood with in mind. Walk in and feel at home in your bright living room with New Roof ,windows,doors, fresh paint, hardwood flooring ,New water heater ,New Electrical switches& Knobs and dimmers with recess lights through out the houses ,Finished basement with artistically installed floor Tiles ,Brand new Energy efficient doors & windows will reduce monthly utilities cost ,Brand New Heating Furnace and plenty of natural light. Enjoy a spacious eat in kitchen with Exotic Marble Bar counter & new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with latest faucets & Massage shower to enjoy and relax ,Nice Deck , Wide Drive Way After a wonderful meal in the dining room combination ! The master bedroom has all the space you need and of course its own full bathroom with extra exotic vanity , no need to share! Come downstairs to your large Living rooms , where everyone can relax together and make lasting memories. This is a home the entire family will love!!!!!!!! PG Down Payment Homeownership Program discuss with your loan officer !!!!!!!!