Langley Park, MD
Bedford Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

Bedford Station

Open Now until 6pm
1400 University Blvd · (240) 244-6333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD 20783
Langley Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K425-101 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit K436-202 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 5922-101 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K412-301 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit U428-301 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bedford Station.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy all the comforts of home in our apartments in Hyattsville, MD.

The comfortable feeling begins before you ever set foot in one of our apartments for rent in Hyattsville, Maryland. To begin with, there’s ample free parking for you and your guests. As you look around, you realize that our community is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, major highways and walking distance to a future Metro station – everything you care about. Step inside and your comfort is complete. The one- and two-bedroom apartments are spacious and filled with light streaming through large windows. The eat-in kitchens feature upgraded cabinets and gas ranges. Then there’s the courteous, attentive service that ROSS Management Services is famous for. All things considered, this must be your lucky day. You started out looking for an apartment in Hyattsville, MD, and ended up finding a home – at Bedford Station Apartments/Victoria Station Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bedford Station have any available units?
Bedford Station has 7 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bedford Station have?
Some of Bedford Station's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bedford Station currently offering any rent specials?
Bedford Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bedford Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Bedford Station is pet friendly.
Does Bedford Station offer parking?
Yes, Bedford Station offers parking.
Does Bedford Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bedford Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bedford Station have a pool?
No, Bedford Station does not have a pool.
Does Bedford Station have accessible units?
No, Bedford Station does not have accessible units.
Does Bedford Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bedford Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Bedford Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bedford Station has units with air conditioning.
