Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy all the comforts of home in our apartments in Hyattsville, MD.



The comfortable feeling begins before you ever set foot in one of our apartments for rent in Hyattsville, Maryland. To begin with, there’s ample free parking for you and your guests. As you look around, you realize that our community is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, major highways and walking distance to a future Metro station – everything you care about. Step inside and your comfort is complete. The one- and two-bedroom apartments are spacious and filled with light streaming through large windows. The eat-in kitchens feature upgraded cabinets and gas ranges. Then there’s the courteous, attentive service that ROSS Management Services is famous for. All things considered, this must be your lucky day. You started out looking for an apartment in Hyattsville, MD, and ended up finding a home – at Bedford Station Apartments/Victoria Station Apartments.