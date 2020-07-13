Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool internet access trash valet garage 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center guest parking online portal

Century Summerfield Apartments is a community where you have everything you need to enjoy the high life along with a variety of floor plans. More than that, our apartments in Landover, MD, come attached with an excellent address that puts you within walking distance from Morgan Boulevard Metro Station and the FedEx Field. Bring your furry friend along, we welcome pets!



Our stunning community welcomes you with a variety of leisure options and excellent services so that you can focus on your hobbies and interests. The resort-style swimming pool is perfect when you want to take a dip and cool down. The lounge area with cyber cafe and Wi-Fi makes it easy to unwind, while the contemporary clubhouse brings the promise of relaxing afternoons spent in the company of friends closer to home. For a more challenging activity, we have a state-of-the-art fitness center ready to help you move your muscles, while the car care center and Amazon HUB package lockers make everyday life a bit easier.



