All apartments in Landover
Find more places like Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro

8100 Gibbs Way · (301) 945-8058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look & Lease- Waive application fee, if move in by July 25th.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Savings on Upfront Fees! Must move in by 7/25. Contact our office to learn more!
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD 20785

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 450-1054 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 400-4067 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 440-4120 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 430-4112 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,744

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 441-2050 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 430-4111 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
internet access
trash valet
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
guest parking
online portal
Century Summerfield Apartments is a community where you have everything you need to enjoy the high life along with a variety of floor plans. More than that, our apartments in Landover, MD, come attached with an excellent address that puts you within walking distance from Morgan Boulevard Metro Station and the FedEx Field. Bring your furry friend along, we welcome pets!

Our stunning community welcomes you with a variety of leisure options and excellent services so that you can focus on your hobbies and interests. The resort-style swimming pool is perfect when you want to take a dip and cool down. The lounge area with cyber cafe and Wi-Fi makes it easy to unwind, while the contemporary clubhouse brings the promise of relaxing afternoons spent in the company of friends closer to home. For a more challenging activity, we have a state-of-the-art fitness center ready to help you move your muscles, while the car care center and Amazon HUB package lockers make everyday life a bit easier.

In

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro have any available units?
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro has 24 units available starting at $1,433 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro have?
Some of Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro currently offering any rent specials?
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease- Waive application fee, if move in by July 25th.
Is Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro is pet friendly.
Does Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro offer parking?
Yes, Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro offers parking.
Does Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro have a pool?
Yes, Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro has a pool.
Does Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro have accessible units?
Yes, Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro has accessible units.
Does Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro has units with dishwashers.
Does Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Landover 1 BedroomsLandover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with ParkingLandover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Landover

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity