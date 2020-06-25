All apartments in Landover
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
7619 BARLOWE ROAD
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

7619 BARLOWE ROAD

7619 Barlowe Road · No Longer Available
Location

7619 Barlowe Road, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com present a Beautifully Renovated End Unit Townhome in Hyattsville, MD. This 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Features Hardwood Floors Throughout the Home, Newly Updated Kitchen and Open, Spacious Living Area. Features Off Street Parking, a Great Yard Space and Centrally Located between MD 202 & MD 704 with Access to Fed Ex Field, shopping and Convenient Dining, Minutes from I-495. Located approximately 3 Mi. from Largo Town Center Metro Station, PG Sports/Learning Complex and Woodmore Town Center for Fine Dining and More Shopping. For more Information, contact LeaseCollection.com (301) 893-7205.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 BARLOWE ROAD have any available units?
7619 BARLOWE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 7619 BARLOWE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7619 BARLOWE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 BARLOWE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7619 BARLOWE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 7619 BARLOWE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7619 BARLOWE ROAD offers parking.
Does 7619 BARLOWE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 BARLOWE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 BARLOWE ROAD have a pool?
No, 7619 BARLOWE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7619 BARLOWE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7619 BARLOWE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 BARLOWE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7619 BARLOWE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7619 BARLOWE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7619 BARLOWE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

