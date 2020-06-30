6980 Hawthorne St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply This charming 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom townhome features beautiful wood floors downstairs, carpeted floors upstairs, two bedrooms with plenty of closet space, one full bathroom upstairs, half bath downstairs, granite counters in the kitchen, as well as modern appliances and lighting in the kitchen. Enjoy view from multiple windows throughout the home, and host quiet dinners in the dining area located next to the open kitchen. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!