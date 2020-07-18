All apartments in Landover
6736 HAWTHORNE STREET
6736 HAWTHORNE STREET

6736 Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

6736 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Look no further for your new place to call home. Leave the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to this cozy townhome located just outside the District. From the moment that you enter the house, you will know that this is the one. Enter to the open living area with ample natural light and new carpet which leads to the contemporary kitchen. Easily entertain guests in the gorgeous, updated kitchen featuring ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Friends and family can easily access the large backyard from the kitchen, extending your entertainment area with outdoor living space potential. Schedule your appointment today because this one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET have any available units?
6736 HAWTHORNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET have?
Some of 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6736 HAWTHORNE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET offer parking?
No, 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET have a pool?
No, 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6736 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
