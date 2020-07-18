6736 HAWTHORNE STREET

Amenities

Welcome home! Look no further for your new place to call home. Leave the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to this cozy townhome located just outside the District. From the moment that you enter the house, you will know that this is the one. Enter to the open living area with ample natural light and new carpet which leads to the contemporary kitchen. Easily entertain guests in the gorgeous, updated kitchen featuring ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Friends and family can easily access the large backyard from the kitchen, extending your entertainment area with outdoor living space potential. Schedule your appointment today because this one will not last long.