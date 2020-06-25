All apartments in Landover
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

4015 Meadow Trail Ln

4015 Meadow Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Meadow Trail Lane, Landover, MD 20784
Greater Landover

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse available in Hyattsville. The main level has a separate living room with laminate wood flooring, updated hall half bath, and kitchen/dining room combo with a breakfast island and pantry closet. All of the appliances are stainless steel, and includes a mounted microwave. The upper level of the home has 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms including a master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and full master bath; a full hall bath is on this level and linen closet. The lower level has tiled flooring throughout, a landing area with a coat closet, updated hall bath, and clubroom with a fireplace and recessed lighting. The utility/laundry closet with additional storage space. There is also access to the garage, from the home. The back of the home has beautiful views of the woods.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Meadow Trail Ln have any available units?
4015 Meadow Trail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 4015 Meadow Trail Ln have?
Some of 4015 Meadow Trail Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Meadow Trail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Meadow Trail Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Meadow Trail Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Meadow Trail Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 4015 Meadow Trail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Meadow Trail Ln offers parking.
Does 4015 Meadow Trail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Meadow Trail Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Meadow Trail Ln have a pool?
No, 4015 Meadow Trail Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Meadow Trail Ln have accessible units?
No, 4015 Meadow Trail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Meadow Trail Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Meadow Trail Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 Meadow Trail Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 Meadow Trail Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
