4015 Meadow Trail Ln

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse available in Hyattsville. The main level has a separate living room with laminate wood flooring, updated hall half bath, and kitchen/dining room combo with a breakfast island and pantry closet. All of the appliances are stainless steel, and includes a mounted microwave. The upper level of the home has 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms including a master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and full master bath; a full hall bath is on this level and linen closet. The lower level has tiled flooring throughout, a landing area with a coat closet, updated hall bath, and clubroom with a fireplace and recessed lighting. The utility/laundry closet with additional storage space. There is also access to the garage, from the home. The back of the home has beautiful views of the woods.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE4985053)