4605 72nd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4605 72nd Avenue

4605 72nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4605 72nd Avenue, Landover Hills, MD 20784
Landover Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WELL APPOINTED DETACHED CAPE COD - Property Id: 96544

Very well appointed detached Cape Cod home with off street parking accommodating (3) cars, front sit on porch, exterior storage shed, beautiful laminate flooring throughout, open floor plan living room, separate dining room w/private entrance, all new modern appliances, kitchen w/gourmet stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, recessed lighting, over size laundry room w/front loading washer/dryer leads out to expansive rear yard. All bedrooms are large with bathrooms on each floor. Second floor has center sitting room which could serve as second living room area. Plenty of interior storage space. Close to Beltway and B/W Parkway. For more information call Vera McCormick at (301)335-9968.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96544
Property Id 96544

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4653985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 72nd Avenue have any available units?
4605 72nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover Hills, MD.
What amenities does 4605 72nd Avenue have?
Some of 4605 72nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 72nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4605 72nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 72nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4605 72nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover Hills.
Does 4605 72nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 4605 72nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4605 72nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 72nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 72nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 4605 72nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4605 72nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4605 72nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 72nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 72nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 72nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 72nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
