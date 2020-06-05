4605 72nd Avenue

Amenities
WELL APPOINTED DETACHED CAPE COD - Property Id: 96544
Very well appointed detached Cape Cod home with off street parking accommodating (3) cars, front sit on porch, exterior storage shed, beautiful laminate flooring throughout, open floor plan living room, separate dining room w/private entrance, all new modern appliances, kitchen w/gourmet stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, recessed lighting, over size laundry room w/front loading washer/dryer leads out to expansive rear yard. All bedrooms are large with bathrooms on each floor. Second floor has center sitting room which could serve as second living room area. Plenty of interior storage space. Close to Beltway and B/W Parkway. For more information call Vera McCormick at (301)335-9968.
No Pets Allowed
