4605 72nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

WELL APPOINTED DETACHED CAPE COD - Property Id: 96544



Very well appointed detached Cape Cod home with off street parking accommodating (3) cars, front sit on porch, exterior storage shed, beautiful laminate flooring throughout, open floor plan living room, separate dining room w/private entrance, all new modern appliances, kitchen w/gourmet stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, recessed lighting, over size laundry room w/front loading washer/dryer leads out to expansive rear yard. All bedrooms are large with bathrooms on each floor. Second floor has center sitting room which could serve as second living room area. Plenty of interior storage space. Close to Beltway and B/W Parkway. For more information call Vera McCormick at (301)335-9968.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96544

Property Id 96544



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4653985)