Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chesapeake Landing.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds. Shopping and schools are also nearby. Upon your arrival at Chesapeake Landing, youll be impressed by our well maintained community and excellent customer service. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32.00
Deposit: $350.00 up to First Month Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: None
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Chesapeake Landing have any available units?
Chesapeake Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover Hills, MD.
What amenities does Chesapeake Landing have?
Some of Chesapeake Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chesapeake Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Chesapeake Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.