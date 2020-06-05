All apartments in Landover Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Chesapeake Landing

Open Now until 6pm
7509 Buchanan St · (301) 321-8353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7509 Buchanan St, Landover Hills, MD 20784

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chesapeake Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds. Shopping and schools are also nearby. Upon your arrival at Chesapeake Landing, youll be impressed by our well maintained community and excellent customer service. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32.00
Deposit: $350.00 up to First Month Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chesapeake Landing have any available units?
Chesapeake Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover Hills, MD.
What amenities does Chesapeake Landing have?
Some of Chesapeake Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chesapeake Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Chesapeake Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chesapeake Landing pet-friendly?
No, Chesapeake Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover Hills.
Does Chesapeake Landing offer parking?
Yes, Chesapeake Landing offers parking.
Does Chesapeake Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chesapeake Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chesapeake Landing have a pool?
Yes, Chesapeake Landing has a pool.
Does Chesapeake Landing have accessible units?
No, Chesapeake Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Chesapeake Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chesapeake Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Chesapeake Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chesapeake Landing has units with air conditioning.
